CHRISTMAS MESSAGE: Andy McLean Police chief inspector for the Borders

As we near the end of 2017, this is a time to put the brakes on our busy lives and spend some meaningful time with family and friends and take time to reflect on the last 12 months.

We should not dwell on the negative or worrying issues taking place locally and internationally, but look on the positive factors in our lives and in our local communities, and the support that our families and friends have provided to us over this period.

It continues to be an honour to work in the Borders and serve our communities and I speak on behalf of each and every police officer and member of police staff in the Borders when I when I say a huge thank you for the continued outstanding help and support that we receive on a daily basis from every community in our area.

By continuing to work together in such a positive and constructive manner, we collectively continue to ensure that the Borders remains to be such a fantastic safe place to work, live and visit.

If you’re celebrating over Christmas and new year, have a fantastic time, but stay safe and drink responsibly.

Finally, I would like to wish you all a very peaceful, prosperous and safe festive period.

Merry Christmas and a happy 2018 to you all.