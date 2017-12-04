Christmas cheer keeps on coming as lights switch-ons continue

With Kelso, Jedburgh, Hawick, Galashiels and Selkirk already shining for Christmas, the countdown fun continues this week with further switch-on celebrations coming up.

Peebles holds its event this Thursday, December 7, and there there will be late-night shopping from 6pm and music from Stardust Musical. The lights will be switched on at 7.30pm by Beltane queen Emily Carrick-Anderson.

Melrose lights up with its annual Christmas parade, organised by the town’s Rotary Club, on Saturday. Melrose Pipe Band will lead the parade from St Mary’s Lane at 5.30pm to the Square for carol singing around the Christmas Tree to the music of the St Boswells Concert Band and Langlee Community Choir. Children are invited to help Santa and his elves open the grotto in the Corn Exchange where mulled wine and mince pies will be served.

The winners of the best Christmas window competition will also be announced on Saturday evening.

Lauder’s Christmas lights festival group hosts its big switch-on on the same day. The public hall will be open from 4.30pm for games and music, while in the Avenue there will be a funfair and barbecue. Santa will be there and the lights will be switched at 7pm.

Innerleithen’s switch-on takes place on the same day, with different shops and clubs running events from 2pm. The lights will be switched on at 4.30pm.

Earlston will welcome a visit from Santa on Saturday too, its lights being unveiled at 6pm.