Cheers! Borders College gin tasting raises £540 for Doddie’s foundation

Students from the NC administration and IT course at Borders College held a gin-tasting evening in conjunction with students and staff from the catering and hospitality department, and Lilliard Gin.

The event was held in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with business students David Elder, Molly Hutchison, Brad Wilkie, Lewis Bell and Julijans Zabinako organising everything from publicising the event right through to the raffle. Meetings were held with catering and hospitality lecturers Elaine Henderson and Robbie Bunton, as well as Kate MacInnes from Lilliard Gin, to find a suitable date and come up with a menu.

Raffle prizes were sourced from Stobo Castle Health Spa, Villeneuve Wines and Rugbystore.co.uk, and included two rugby balls signed by Stuart Hogg, one of which was auctioned for £100. The students are also grateful for donations received from other businesses. The total raised by the event was £539.76 (including the £100 from the auctioned ball).

Lecturer Helen Huddleston said: “This was a hugely successful evening, with participants enjoying learning about different gins, trying new cocktails and savouring the excellent food.”