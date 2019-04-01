Cheers! Alan calls time on his Kelso council work

Kelso Community Council presented retiring member Alan Hall with a bottle of malt whisky at this month’s meeting in the town hall.

A retired chartered accountant, Mr Hall previously served on Ednam, Stichill and Berrymoss Community Council for many years before moving to Kelso, and joining the community council in 2015.

After moving to the Borders in 1992, he also took on academic life as a mature student and studied at Edinburgh University New College where he gained a Bachelor of Divinity and two years later a Master of Divinity.

He became a lay reader in the Scottish Episcopal Church and carried out many duties in St Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kelso where he is still an active member.

Mr Hall is pictured above with his wife and the Kelso provost, Dean Weatherston.