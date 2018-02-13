Charity run set to bring a burst of colour to Galashiels

Heriot Watt University’s Galashiels campus will be tranformed into a colourful race route next month in a bid to raise awareness of mental and physical heath.

The university is hosting the region’s first ever colour run, a fun run-style event. on Saturday, March 10.

Colour runs have taken the running world by storm of late as they see runners of all ages covered in vibrant coloured pigment as they pass various points along a 5km route.

The event is raising money for the university’s Black Dog Campaign, aimed to reduceing stigma around mental health, and Live Borders, which supports healthy, active and creative communities.

The event proved popular when first announced last Autumn, but was later postponed in October due to extreme weather conditions.

Lucy Graham vice-president at Heriot-Watt’s Scottish Borders campus said: “We’re all really excited to host a colour run for the first time here in Galashiels with our friends at Live Borders.

“It’s an event that has proven to be hugely popular at our Edinburgh Campus and I would urge people to book their tickets fast.

“This is a great opportunity to not only get fit, have fun and raise money for two very worthwhile causes but also help raise awareness around mental health.”

The run starts from the campus 10am on March, 10, and entrants can book a place online, with entry starting from £5.50, at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/heriot-watt-university-and-live-borders-15107625249.