Charity putting on the style in Melrose

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) has opened a new shop in Melrose, filled with designer labels and one-of-a-kind finds.

The boutique is located at the former Co-op site in High Street.

Simon Harris, local resident and CHSS trustee, cut a ribbon to officially open the premises.

Aimée Foster-Boyd, regional retail manager with CHSS, said: “When we were re-fitting this shop, we found some fascinating things in the attic, including the original mirrors and doors that we have used in one of our rooms.”

z Pictured, from left (by the ribbon), Aimee Foster-Boyd,shop manager Nicola Wood, Simon Harris, CHSS chairman Roger Smith and assistant shop manager Veronica Bell.