Charity putting on the style in Melrose

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) has opened a new shop in Melrose, filled with designer labels and one-of-a-kind finds.'The boutique is located at the former Co-op site in High Street.'Simon Harris, local resident and CHSS trustee, cut a ribbon to officially open the premises. 'Aim�e Foster-Boyd, regional retail manager with CHSS, said: 'When we were re-fitting this shop, we found some fascinating things in the attic, including the original mirrors and doors that we have used in one of our rooms.''' Pictured, from left (by the ribbon), Aimee Foster-Boyd,shop manager Nicola Wood, Simon Harris, CHSS chairman Roger Smith and assistant shop manager Veronica Bell.
Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) has opened a new shop in Melrose, filled with designer labels and one-of-a-kind finds.'The boutique is located at the former Co-op site in High Street.'Simon Harris, local resident and CHSS trustee, cut a ribbon to officially open the premises. 'Aim�e Foster-Boyd, regional retail manager with CHSS, said: 'When we were re-fitting this shop, we found some fascinating things in the attic, including the original mirrors and doors that we have used in one of our rooms.''' Pictured, from left (by the ribbon), Aimee Foster-Boyd,shop manager Nicola Wood, Simon Harris, CHSS chairman Roger Smith and assistant shop manager Veronica Bell.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) has opened a new shop in Melrose, filled with designer labels and one-of-a-kind finds.

The boutique is located at the former Co-op site in High Street.

Simon Harris, local resident and CHSS trustee, cut a ribbon to officially open the premises.

Aimée Foster-Boyd, regional retail manager with CHSS, said: “When we were re-fitting this shop, we found some fascinating things in the attic, including the original mirrors and doors that we have used in one of our rooms.”

z Pictured, from left (by the ribbon), Aimee Foster-Boyd,shop manager Nicola Wood, Simon Harris, CHSS chairman Roger Smith and assistant shop manager Veronica Bell.