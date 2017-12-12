Keen baker Sukie Barber is opening her annual charity pop-up shop in 1 Tower St, Selkirk, next Thursday, December 21 – and she and husband Bill will donate 100% of the takings to two community projects in Africa.

A huge range of festive fayre – Christmas cakes with homemade marzipan and icing, various sizes of Christmas puddings, and mince pies with homemade pastry and mincemeat – will be available, as well as all the usual scones, biscuits and cakes.

The proceeds go to the YWAM Mission Zambia, based at Kabana Orphanage, with £100 a month going to Jabulani Foundation based at Zithulele Hospital, which serves a population of 140,000 people in rural Natal.

There is little infrastructure and is one of the poorest areas of South Africa.

In Zambia, Vincent Luwizhi and his family have built a school and 450 children are being fed every day thanks to the incredible generosity of the people of Selkirk.

Sukie’s Scones is currently the only fundraiser supporting this feeding program.

“Christmas,” said Sukie, “Is a most important time for us and last year we made nearly £1,700. We know the Zambia project anxiously waits funds each month and we hope great sales this month would provide them with a financial buffer.

“Thank you so very much for your continued support and to those who help in the shop so willingly every month.”

Due to its popularity they will also have all the Christmassy goodies gluten free in small portions. Please tell anyone you know who requires gluten free products – your own very special cake, pudding or mince pie made for you.

Special and large orders can be placed by calling 01450 373424.