Charging for spending penny failing to pile up pounds for Borders council

Charging Borderers for spending a penny has failed to pile up as many pounds as Borders council bosses had hoped for.

The decision to charge for using its public toilets has netted just a third of the income that Scottish Borders Council had anticipated, raising the possibility of closures, increased fees or privatisation.

The current 30p charge for using 27 of the council’s 41 public conveniences across the region was agreed by a full council meeting in February 2017 after members were told that such a move would be expected to generate an income of £280,000 a year, based on previous usage figures.

However, a report set to another full council meeting next Thursday, June 28, reveals that the total income generated in the new regime’s first year in operation will be just £89,000.

Because of that shortfall, councillors are being asked to consider five options.

The first would see the status quo maintained, with the council’s finances taking a sizeable hit.

The second is increasing the current 30p charge to 50p.

The third is extending charging to the council’s 14 remaining free-to-use public toilets.

The fourth option would see selected closures of loos, based on usage and location.

The fifth and final option would be to farm out the management of the toilets to a third party, effectively privatising the council’s public toilets.

The report, by neighbourhood services manager Jason Hedley, puts forth anecdotal evidence to explain the shortcomings in income generation, saying: “What is apparent from financial monitoring is that revenue income received to date is significantly less than the estimated levels that were forecast.

“A revised full year of income of £89,000 is now being estimated, a shortfall of some £179,000, which, in turn, was expected to also cover the cost of the implementation of comfort schemes.

“A significant body of anecdotal evidence around payment avoidance has been received and observed, including from elected members.

“This centres around following the previous paying entrant into the facility, people exiting the facility allowing free access by holding the entry door open, families paying one fee for multiple usage or antisocial behaviour, where people vandalise doors or wedge them open, allowing free access to all.”