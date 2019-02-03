Charges dropped against 24-year-old accused of releasing online sex tape filmed in Hawick

Charges against a 24-year-old man accused of releasing an explicit sex tape shot in Hawick have been dropped.

The unnamed man was arrested and charged by police after a complaint was made that the release of the video amounted to revenge porn.

The video, widely viewed and much shared on social media, showed a 50-year-old man engaged in unconventional sex acts with a younger mistress.

It was later removed from social media, and the couple featured, both from Hawick, reported it to the police.

A report to the procurator fiscal was submitted, and the 24-year-old was expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court soon, but prosecutors have now decided against proceeding with the case.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal at Jedburgh received a report concerning a 24-year-old man and an alleged incident on December 29.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the procurator fiscal concluded there should be no criminal proceedings.”

A series of clips of the 50-year-old and the woman, 33, were posted on social media by a third party after the latter reportedly lost her mobile phone.