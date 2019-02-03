Charges dropped against 24-year-old accused of releasing online sex tape featuring Hawick college lecturer Iain Scott

Charges against a 24-year-old man accused of releasing an explicit sex tape online featuring Borders College lecturer Iain Scott have been dropped.

The unnamed man was arrested and charged by police after a complaint was made that the release of the video amounted to revenge porn.

Iain Scott at a Hawick Common Riding function in 2012.

The video, widely viewed and much shared on social media, showed married Scott, also lead singer for Hawick folk-rock act Scocha, engaged in unconventional sex acts with a younger mistress.

It was later removed from social media, and Scott and the woman featured, both from Hawick, reported it to the police.

A report to the procurator fiscal was submitted, and the 24-year-old was expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court soon, but prosecutors have now decided against proceeding with the case.

A Crown Office spokesman said:”The procurator fiscal at Jedburgh received a report concerning a 24-year-old man and an alleged incident on December 29.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the procurator fiscal concluded there should be no criminal proceedings.”

A series of clips of Scott, 50, a carpentry and joinery lecturer, and the woman, 33, were posted on social media by a third party after the latter reportedly lost her mobile phone.

Former Hawick Archaeological Society president Scott subsequently apologised to fans and loved ones via the band’s website, saying: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my unacceptable behaviour.

“I know my actions have caused disgust within the community and wider afield.

“I have not only humiliated myself but also my family, my partner’s family, friends, band members and their families and staff associated with Scocha.

“I have nothing but regret and shame for the hurt I have caused to the people I love.”

Five-piece folk-rock act Scocha, formed in 1991, have cancelled all future gigs, including a support slot for Big Country at Innerleithen Memorial Hall in July, and also deleted their social media accounts.