Centenary celebrations at Lauder

Lauder SWI this month celebrated its 100th birthday with a party in the Lauderdale Hotel.

President Sheila Hardie welcomed members, past and present, former presidents, along with other special guests – Linda Retson, SWI national chairman; and Berwickshire federation committee members Joyce Luby, Mary Mitchell and Linda Riddell Guests from Earlston, Greenlaw, Mellerstain and Westruther were also in attendance.

Linda Retson gave an interesting, entertaining, humorous talk. She also brought along ‘Fergus’ the SWI mascot bear which travels everywhere with her.

Entertainment was provided by international harpist Margaret Knight, who is also a music teacher and has travelled the globe playing at various exclusive venues.

Helen Lumsden, hostess for the evening, proposed a vote of thanks.

The centenary birthday cake was cut by Mary White, pictured, who has been attending Lauder SWI meetings for many years. Sheila Hardie thanked Janette Waldie for the birthday cake, Sylvia Knaggs for making the wall hanging with the new SWI logo, Ron and Irene Campbell for the wooden SWI shield, made by Ron, and Mike O’Neil for photography, etc. Competitions – visitors – pretty umbrella – 1, Kerrie Constable (Greenlaw SWI); windchimes – 1, Sheila Hardie (Birds); 2, Carol Patterson (Dragon Fly); 3, Wendy Bryson (Moon and Stars); bowl of spring bulbs – 1, Sheila Hardie (hyacinths, daffodils and crocus); 2, Annette Holton (daffodils); 3, Wendy Bryson (four pink hyacinths).

Each member received a small gold bag with a scroll of the Lauder SWI centenary poem, tied with SWI ribbon and also homemade mint crisp. Rory MacLeod read out the poem which he helped members compose at a previous meeting.

The next meeting is at Lauder primary school on Tuesday, April 16, at 7.30pm. Violet Romanes will give a paper-folding demonstration and members should bring along a 200-page paperback book and a ruler. Competitions – pretty earrings and two slices of cherry loaf.