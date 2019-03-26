Cemetery accused is kept in custody

A Kelso man has been remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of assaulting two men to their severe injury in a cemetery.

Twenty-seven-year-old Barry Kirsopp is charged with attacking two men, both aged 31, at Rosebank Cemetery in Kelso’s Shedden Park Road on Friday night.

He also faces a charge of breaking into a house in Abbotseat, Kelso, on Saturday afternoon and placing the elderly houseowners in a state of fear and alarm.

Kirsopp made a private court appearance in relation to a total of 12 offences.

They were two counts of assault to severe injury, assault, theft by housebreaking, the attempted theft of a vehicle, three charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, two breaches of bail, possession of a bladed article and obstructing police.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Peter Paterson refused a motion for bail and Kirsopp was remanded in custody.