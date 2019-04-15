Celebrating the continuing success of Scottish country dancing in Selkirk

It looks like Scottish country dancing is alive and well in Selkirk.

Selkirk Children’s Scottish Country Dancing Club was started 43 years ago by Margaret Pritchard who, with the support of Maureen Buckley, Patricia Murray and Cathy Marr, remains the force behind the club today.

The primary school children who attend the weekly class are great ambassadors for the town, regularly taking part in local events and entertaining in sheltered housing, residential homes and the like.

Last month the children invited their families to an end-of-term celebration.

A display of dancing preceded the award of certificates and trophies to mark another excellent year of dance. Of particular note was a dance devised by the P6 and 7 girls themselves, performed in public for the first time.

Music was supplied by Sam Cleland on the accordion, and awards were handed out by Olive Stillie.