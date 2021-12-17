Video still of David McLeod.

The police are continuing to appeal for the help of the public to find David McLeod, reported missing from the Woodstock area of Galashiels, who may be in the Melrose area.

Mr McLeod left his home in Woodstock Avenue around 8pm on Thursday, December 16, saying he was going to buy a newspaper but did not return. He can become confused so concerns are increasing for his well-being.

It is believed that he may have walked towards Tweedbank, along a path known locally as the ‘black path’, and passed near to Tweedbank rail station around 8.30pm that evening.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information is vital for his safe return.

He was seen around 9.15pm walking near to the Ship Inn, East Port, Melrose. It is believed he then walked towards the A6091, Melrose bypass.

He is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build and has grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, a Scotland beanie hat and walking boots.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Jones, said: “David has been missing for some time now, including overnight, and we are becoming increasingly concerned about his well-being. He has been diagnosed with dementia and may have become confused.

“I am appealing to the public to help as it is vital that we find him as soon as possible. Anyone who may have seen David or know where he might be is asked to get in touch immediately.