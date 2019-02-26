Case going to trial for Galashiels man charged after online ambush

A Galashiels man charged in connection with indecent online communications with someone claiming to be a child is to stand trial over that alleged offence.

Peter Mulvey, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charges during an appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday and will now stand trial there on Thursday, April 11.

Mulvey first appeared in court in December after being caught in an online sting aimed at naming and shaming alleged sex offenders.

At that appearance, a plea was made by the defence as to the competency of both charges, so a legal debate was assigned for January and continued until this week.

Yesterday that debate was no longer insisted upon and Mulvey pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An intermediate diet is fixed for March, 12, 2019.

Members of an organisation called Wolf Pack Hunters UK targeted Mulvey in an online confrontation live-streamed on its Facebook page on Monday, and the 23-minute video has since been viewed more than 93,000 times.

The vigilante group claims to expose alleged sex offenders by posing as children to act as decoys to lure people into meeting them before videoing such encounters and sharing them online with its 98,000 followers.