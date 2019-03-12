Cardrona hotel worker fined £180 for sending racist message to ex

A hotel worker has been fined £180 for sending a racist message to a former partner about her new boyfriend.

Matthew Fraser-Orr, 20, pleaded guilty to sending a message containing racial abuse to her home in Innerleithen on December 19.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “She appears to have taken up with a gentleman of Caribbean origin and he has sent her a text message which was abusive and refers to the origin of this gentleman, which was not acceptable.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme told Selkirk Sheriff Court his client, employed at the Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, had worked a long shift and then stayed up drinking on the night the offence was committed.