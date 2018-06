A woman has admitted driving while more than five times the legal alcohol limit and will be sentenced next month.

Julie Dennison pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 113 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the A72 Edinburgh-Carlisle road between Cardrona and Innerleithen on June.

The 53-year-old, of Cardrona, also admitted a dangerous driving charge.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until next month for the production of background reports.