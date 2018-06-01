Capital gain for young cricket players in tournament to remember young Rowan

Carlton reclaimed the Rowan Boland Memorial Trophy at the weekend, during another truly stunning day at Meigle Park in Galashiels.

The Edinburgh side defeated Melrose in the final of the Under 12 Kwik Cricket tournament, after coming through a testing group containing Gala, Selkirk and Kelso.

Melrose squeezed through the other three-team group on runs difference, after Gala and Kelso also won one game each.

The competition is held each year in Rowan Boland’s name.

He was a former junior Gala player who sadly passed away in 2010.

Kenny Paterson, Gala CC secretary, said: “We had around 60 children playing cricket in stunning conditions at Meigle Park, which was a great sign for local cricket.

“The Trust has a close connection to Gala CC and we are delighted we were able to host a successful tournament in Rowan’s name.”

Kenny conveyed thanks to all the teams and coaches for coming along, the umpires/scorers for their assistance, the parents who helped with the catering and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, which sponsored the food and refreshments supplied to all the players.