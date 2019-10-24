Calls go out to keep Jedburgh townsfolk in the loop about library closure

Calls are being made for greater transparency over Scottish Borders Council’s planned closure of Jedburgh’s town centre library.

Live Borders, the trust responsible for running the Castlegate facility, plans to relocate the library to within the town’s new intergenerational school campus when it opens in March.

However, town councillor Scott Hamilton claims townsfolk are being left in the dark about that move and ought to be kept in the loop.

“Residents have been asking me about service provision in our town centre, and I will be raising their concerns with Live Borders at a meeting soon, and call on them to have transparency in their decision-making process,” he said.

“Clearly, the town is changing, and with the new campus nearing completion, there will be implications for some of our other community assets.

“The campus will be a great local asset, and we are all excited to see it finished.

“My role as a councillor is to ensure that the whole town is being consulted, that the process is joined up and everyone’s views are being taken into account when these key decisions are made.

“We have to make sure that all of our public agencies are working hand in hand with each other to ensure that, as a town, we have the best possible assets that are fit for the future of our town.

“I would invite anyone with concerns to get in touch with me.”

A petition to retain the library and council contact centre in its current location is gathering support from residents worried that the new one would be both too small and too far away for elderly residents.

It has attracted almost 200 signatures so far and will be considered by councillors next month.