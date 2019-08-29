Calls go out for action to tackle teenage troublemakers in Hawick

Concerns have been raised over bike-riding teenagers allegedly terrorising customers outside a supermarket in Hawick.

There have been reports of youngsters acting aggressively, shouting abuse and making threats at the Morrisons store in Mart Street.

During one incident last week, a female customer was labelled a paedophile by youths after she took out her mobile phone.

The woman, commenting on social media, posted: “I did not take a photo of them. They shouted paedo at me. Just be aware there are bad kids and parents should know.”

Another customer added: “Next time you go into the store, tell them you are not shopping there because of the abuse. Give them an inch, and they’ll take a mile.”

A spokesman for the outlet said there had been a recent problem with boy-racers in the car park outside the store late at night.

The police have been informed and are carrying out regular patrols of the premises, he said, adding: “We have had this issue with kids congregating, as I’m sure a lot of supermarkets do, and we phone the police on occasion, and the police do a patrol of the car park and move the kids on, but I don’t think it’s anything major.

“The local community police officer, John Irvine, is in the store quite often.

“We’ve had boy-racers in the car park later on at night and they have been littering, and the police have spoken to them and moved them on.”

These latest complaints come just three months after a woman using one of the cashpoints outside the store had a three-figure sum of money stolen off her by a teenager.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson is calling for greater parental control to be exerted to tackle the issue.

He said: “I think that there have been problems at Morrisons for quite a while now and that is why they now have a security guard.

“I think some parents want to be having a word with their children and be asking if their children are responsible for such disgraceful behaviour.”