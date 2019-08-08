Call goes out to Merchant Navy

Scottish Borders Council is calling on current and former Merchant Navy personnel to get in touch ahead of a flag-raising ceremony and reception to honour their services.

Merchant Navy Day is held on September 3 every year to honour the brave men and women who kept Britain afloat during both world wars and also celebrate the importance of modern-day merchant seafarers.

The official flag of the Merchant Navy – the red ensign – will be flown above council headquarters in Newtown on that day.

The council held a civic reception last year, and it saw around 20 ex-Merchant Navy personnel attend.

Councillor convener David Parker said: “It was an honour to host the civic reception last year, which saw seafarers and their families provide some fascinating stories about their time serving their country.”

Any Merchant Navy personnel from the Borders wishing to attend should phone 01835 826571 as soon as possible as spaces are limited.