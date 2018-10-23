Caddy Mann chef is game for anything

The Caddy Mann restaurant, tucked away on the A698 between Jedburgh and Kelso, has been punching above its weight in a national competition.

The popular Borders eatery, owned and run by Lynne and Ross Horrocks for the last 14 years, beat off stiff opposition from some famous national eateries to claim overall third place in the Best Restaurant Regularly Serving Game category at the prestigious Eat Game awards, held at a glitzy ceremony in London’s Canary Wharf earlier this month.

The Eat Game Awards is an exciting initiative aimed at celebrating all that is best about wild British produce, by recognising great culinary achievements and other contributions to the cooking and eating of game.

Other nominees and finalists on the night were the likes of Michelin-starred chefs Tom Kitchin, Jamie Oliver, James Martin, Rosemary Shrager, Angela Hartnett and the legendary Fergus Henderson.

“This is a huge achievement for us and our team as a small rural restaurant” said Ross, who works tirelessly as the Caddy Mann’s chef while wife Lynne runs front of house. “To get through to the final was a great surprise to us, but getting thi rd best restaurant in the UK is amazing.”

Over the years, we have built up great relations with neighbouring gamekeepers, estates and farmers, and we have always done our upmost to utilise the superb natural larder that we have in the area, long before it became a fashionable thing to do.

“We are in such a perfect location in the Borders and there is so much wonderful natural food right here that is often overlooked for easier options.

“Wild game is some of the heathiest, and tastiest food that you can eat, and it’s right here on our doorstep.”

The restaurant’s menu – which varies day to day depending on what is available or what is in season – often includes dishes using pigeon, venison ... and even squirrel.

The annual Eat Game Awards reflect the ever-growing use of wild game, highlighting the champions of British game and rewarding their success, innovation and passion in working with this natural countryside harvest.

Also nominated in the category of Best Restaurant Regularly Serving Game was the Tweed Restaurant at Dryburgh Abbey Hotel – proving the region is up there with the best when it comes to game.