Vermilion opens doors to its new Kelso dental clinic

Nine jobs have been created following the opening of an Edinburgh-based dental specialist’s new surgery in Kelso.

Vermilion Kelso, the only multi-disciplinary referral clinic of its kind in the Scottish Borders, is now taking on complex cases from general dental practitioners across the region including dental implants and restorative dentistry.

Rachel Hamilton MSP with Vermilion owner David Offord.

The clinic, which opened last month employs five existing clinicians working between both Edinburgh and Kelso, plus nine new staff including nurses, a dental hygienist, technician, administration and clerical workers.

Work began on the 250-square metre new-build clinic at Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate back in December and its first patients passed through the doors last month.

The building features three fully-equipped surgeries with views over the Kelso countryside, a dental laboratory, cone beam CT scanner, local decontamination unit, administration area, dedicated facilities for staff and a waiting room for patients and visitors.

It offers treatments including dental implants, restorative dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, dental hygiene and anti-snoring solutions.

Rachael Hamilton MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire opened the facility last Tuesday, June 26 at a launch event attended by more than 60 guests including referring dentists, patients, members of Kelso Community Council and local suppliers involved with the project including Galashiels-based Camerons Architects, Berwick builder Cruickshanks and Co and Duns-based Fleming Homes were all involved in the build.

Team members from Vermilion’s Edinburgh clinic, which opened in 2011, also attended.

Dr David Offord, practice principal, oral surgeon and owner of Vermilion said: “After three years of planning, refining and building, we were delighted to welcome such a prominent member of the local community to officially open Vermilion Kelso.

“Patients are already commenting on how convenient it is to have our referral clinic closer to home and we are collaborating with local dentists to offer ongoing clinical support to continue to enhance the quality of dentistry in the Borders.”

Ms Hamilton added: “I’m delighted that the owners have chosen to invest in Kelso bringing new jobs and more visitors to the area.

“Vermilion is a real asset to Kelso and the wider Borders and I wholeheartedly wish this new venture huge support and success.”