Tweedbank development plans reignite calls for Galashiels hotel

A proposed E12m development hotel, filling station, cafe and shop development proposed for Tweedbank has reignited calls for a new hotel to be built in Galashiels.

The Tweedbank application evoked a less positive reaction from Galashiels Community Council during a discussion at its November meeting.

Chairwoman, Judith Cleghorn, said she was disappointed to see the plans put forward “particularly when we are so desperate to see a hotel coming to Galashiels.”

She said:“I ask that all four councillors are active in ascertaining what is to happen with the Burgh Yard – has anyone shown interest in putting an hotel on this site, or anywhere else in Galashiels? I think that this should be given high priority.”

The former Burgh Yard site, on Braw Lads’ Brae was bought by Stirling-based Ramoyle Developments last year. It applied for permission in principle to build a mixed development, including hotel, before the council rescinded the deal and remarketed the site.

Community councillor Drew Tully also raised questions over whether the new M&S and Costa could adversely affect trade in the town.

“You just have to walk around Galashiels to see the empty shops,” he said. “This is just another way of taking trade away from Gala, and out of Melrose even. If we are going to be serious about supporting our town centres then we need to keep the land for industrial purposes.”

“What is the policy when they have just turned down the cafe and soft play at the former Barbour site in Tweedbank?”

The site formerly housed a petrol station and garages and workshops before the new road – Braw Lads’ Brae – was created in 2010 as part of the Galashiels inner relief road scheme.

Read more about the Tweedbank plans here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/plans-go-in-for-12m-hotel-and-retail-park-at-tweedbank-1-4832394