Touch of class at 2018 Borderway Expo

Now established as one of the leading agricultural events in the UK, Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Agri-Expo will be held on Friday 2 November at Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

New classes have been introduced this year as a result of growing interest in this specialist industry show and exhibition.

The outstanding line up of judges travelling from Ireland, Scotland and England, now recognise this event as a major date in the farming calendar and will have the enviable task of ranking almost 1000 of the most impressive livestock from the UK. Judging the main cattle classes is Alan Veitch, from Drumlone, in Co Fermanagh, in Northern Ireland, the Baby Beef Classes by Craig Malone, from Fife, and William McAllister, from Ballymena in Co Antrim will be in charge of the sheep classes. Renowned Lancashire sheep farmer, Thomas Binns from Hecklin Farm in Clitheroe will judge the best pair of Mule ewe lambs.

For the very first time, Blue Texel’s will be represented with a class to award the best pair of lambs, a class which is sure to attract some fierce competition with breeders. In addition a new class for a pair of Herdwick cross lambs has been added.

Harrison & Hetherington’s Joint Managing Director and Event Organiser, David Pritchard, said: “The Agri Expo has become a unique event for the agricultural industry to come together to celebrate its achievements, meet with industry representatives to discuss current issues and gain knowledge and information about new innovations and technologies within livestock management.

“This year, more than ever, this event offers the farming community a valuable meeting point to remind ourselves, and our customers, about the fantastic successes of our industry and what we can offer.”