Top price for Selkirk breeder

Scottish breeder Hamish Goldie, from Calrencefield, Dumfries, was crowned champion at the Lleyn Sheep Society’s annual registered show and sale at Skipton Auction Mart.

The Skipton regular lifted the title with his first prize pen of five shearling ewes, which topped the class selling prices at £165 per head when joining MD Shields in Thirsk, who also purchased the third prize winners from the Orchard Lleyn Flock for £145. Mr Goldie also sold a £160 pen to Rosneath Farm, Argyll.

Ewe lamb prices also followed the prizes, with the first prize pen from Scottish breeders, Tom & Ian Walling, of Selkirk, making £90 each, again to MD Shields, who also paid the same price for another pen from John Morton, of Penrith. The same breeder was responsible for the first prize and overall reserve champion shearling ram, which sold for 250gns.

There was a stronger clearance than some earlier sales. Welsh breeder Wynne Davies, , claimed the day’s top price of 550gns with his shearling ram.