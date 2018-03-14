Subway sandwich chain setting sights on Jedburgh

Plans for a new Subway food outlet in the Borders have been given the go-ahead.

Jedburgh’s Shell filling station, in the town’s Edinburgh Road, has been granted permission to extend its forecourt building to include a 24-seat version of the famous US make-your-own sandwich shop.

West Yorkshire firm ADS submitted the plans on behalf of site owner Motor Fuel Group, requesting a 55sq m extension “to form a snack bar and seating area, raising of forecourt canopy and associated works”.

It will see the existing garage building, also including a Londis convenience store, extended at the rear, the existing plant room demolished and replaced with a storage building extension and new access provided to the building through sliding doors on the east end of the garage.

The Londis shop was granted an alcohol off-sales licence last year and has historically held a late trader’s licence.

Its petrol forecourt is open 24 hours a day.

Scottish Borders Council planning officer Euan Calvert said the plans, bringing a big takeaway chain into the royal burgh for the first time, will help sustain existing services there.

He said: “The proposal indicates Subway as being occupier of this concession.

“This diversification of a filling station to partial retailing and partial sandwich shop is supported by the council as an appropriate way of sustaining the viability of this service within the local community.”

It is not yet known how many new jobs will be created, when work will start or if the works will require a full closure of the filling station, but Subway is now listing the Edinburgh Road site in its online list of more than 2,500 UK outlets.

The Subway brand is the world’s largest sandwich franchise and is famed for its subs, foot-long sandwiches which made with soft bread and a variety of fillings and salad before being toasted.

It already has two outlets in the Borders, one in Hawick’s High Street and another in Channel Street in Galashiels.