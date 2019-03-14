Stretch of Jedburgh High Street set for new lease of life if second development is approved

A Jedburgh town centre building empty for almost three years could be set for a new lease of life if planners agree to a change of use.

Frank Myles hopes to turn the former Lowland Insurance Broker offices in High Street into two homes.

25 and 27 High Street under demolition in 2012.

The former office building went up for sale after the insurance broker relocated from there in 2015, and it has since fallen into a state of external disrepair.

The plans, submitted this week through Selkirk firm Outline Architecture, will be discussed by Scottish Borders Council planners in the coming weeks.

The 25-27 High Street site was historically residential and sits right next to a current gap site at 31 High Street, for which plans were recently approved for seven flats.

Up until 2002, the property hosted the electrical outlet run by the late Bert Dalgleish and the Coffee Pot café. It was demolished six years ago, after a compulsory purchase order by Scottish Borders Council, and has been hidden behind a temporary fabric facade since.

In June last year planners gave the go-ahead for Sommerville Developments to build seven apartments on the site, designed by Galashiels firm Angus Architecture.