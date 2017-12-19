St Boswells post office move given stamp of approval

Plans to move post office services in St Boswells have been given the go-ahead, in a move which will also create two new jobs.

The current Main Street facility will make the short move up the same road to the town’s McColl’s store, on Monday, January 22.

The new local-style post office will be open seven days a week, from 7am-10pm.

McColl’s Retail Group’s chief operating officer, Dave Thomas said “As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional post office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

A spokesperson also confirmed the move will create two new jobs in the store.

Post Office regional network manager Suzanne Richardson added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

Customers were invited to take part in a six-week public consultation which ended in October, and the move come with the agreement of the current postmaster.

The Post Office also confirmed that it has not yet made a decision on plans to move the Jedburgh post office from its High Street base to the town’s McColl’s store on Exchange Street, for which the consultation also ended in October.