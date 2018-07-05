Signs to promote town are refused

Plans to put up promotional banners throughout Jedburgh’s town centre in a bid to boost tourism hit a stumbling block after planners gave the go-ahead for only eight of them.

Jedburgh Marketing and Tourism Group had hoped to erect a dozen 7ft-high lamp-post decorations around the Canongate and High Street areas of the town, paid for by part of a £10,000 grant from the £1.3m conservation area regeneration scheme approved last year.

However Scottish Borders Council has refused consent for some of the signs on the grounds of causing a distraction to drivers. It has okayed seven banners at the Canongate car park and one in Canongate but refused four at the foot of High Street claiming they “represent a potential distraction to motorists and road safety”.

Georgiana Craster, a member of the marketing and tourism group, told Jedburgh Community Council’s latest meeting: “The traders are not very happy with permanent advertising boards or banners. According to them, it’s free marketing which is not really fair on the whole of the town.”

The banners would advertise events such as the Callant’s Festival, Riverside Rock, the Border Rally and the town’s hand ba’ and sevens events and also feature the town’s website address. The plans received backing from Jedburgh Community Council.