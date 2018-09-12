Selkirk Shedders ready to host first sale

Selkirk Community Shed is set to hold its first sale having already got to work in its new premises, set up just six weeks ago.

The Shedders are holding a fundraising sale on Saturday, September 22, and amongst the items for sale will be members’ first homemade products.

Shedder-made items, shed-grown garden produce and some tools which have been donated but are surplus to requirements will be on sale at the group’s new base, at Goslawdales, behind the Argus Centre.

The sale runs from 10am to 1pm and refreshments will be on offer.

Shed secretary Barry Sutton added: “We would like to publicly say a huge thank you to the following groups and people for their donations in culding tools, equipment, material and time.

“They are: The Bield, Jenny Burgess, Duncan Carmichael, Marion Collier. Cathy Davidson, Carrs Billington Agriculture, Pauline Davidson, James Dewar, Henry Gray, Hawick Men’s Shed. Elliot Henderson/Chris Lightfoot, Lindsay Henderson, Jewsons, Jim & George McCallum – Allied Storage, Dianna Murray, Peter Paige, Selkirk Parish Church, Jed Shed, Hetty Sutton, Elaine Thornton-Nicol, Paul Tomlinson, Dorothy Torrance, Selkirk Farmers’ Market, Sheila Whyte, three anonymous people, and of course – all the work done and items donated by the shedders themselves.”

