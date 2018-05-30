Public exhibition date for caravan park plans

Plans for a major new holiday park near Lauder will go on show at a public exhibition next week.

Lauderdale Estates hopes to turn more than 50 hectares of agricultural land at Thirlestane Castle into a park hosting around 500 static caravans, plus lodges and eco-cabins, as well as offering stances for around 50 touring caravans.

Its initial planning application, submitted in December 2017, sparked objections about the scale of the development, parking, infrastructure challenges and the council’s decision not to carry out a full environmental impact assessment.

Lauderdale Estates has said it will commission landscape, cultural heritage, flood-risk, transport and ecology assessments ahead of a full planning application being submitted, however.

It is hosting an open exhibition at Lauder Public Hall next Tuesday, June 5, between 3pm and 8pm. Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals can do so before Tuesday, June 19.