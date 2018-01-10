Old sheriff court set for new lease of life

One of Peebles’ oldest buildings is to undergo a major refurbishment after councillors backed plans for its change of use this week.

The former sheriff court’s upper floors are to be converted from a restaurant into a house.

The High Street building’s owner, architect Marc Haslam, will preserve its cornicing with a suspended ceiling and make some reversible staircase alterations.

Welcoming the news that the courthouse’s historic features will be safe, Kelso councillor Simon Mountford said: “It’s always a shame when listed buildings get knocked around a bit, but this is all reversible. It’s a good way of bringing back a historic building into use.”

Jedburgh and district councillor Scott Hamilton added: “This is a very significant and prominent building in Peebles. But you have to balance up its usage. I am happy to support this.”