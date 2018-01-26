Kelso tackle shop set to cease trading

The owners of Tweedside Tackle in Kelso have made the “difficult decision” to close up shop after almost 35 years of trading.

Tim and Caroline Pilcher – who bought the shop in 2006 – began trading in the fishing tackle industry before diversifying into all other country pursuits.

The couple – and the shop – featured on the BBC TV documentary series The River, in which they moved shop to their present premises in Bridge Street. They have a wealth of experience, having fished extensively around the globe and have chalked up numerous international fishing world records between them.

However, as the number of catches in the Tweed diminished in recent years, trading has become more difficult, and the couple have decided to cease trading.

Tim told us: “It is very sad. If anything, the new location has been better than the old one, but with less fish in the water, there are less people who want to fish in it.

“Following extremely challenging trading and river conditions, as well as unfortunate personal circumstances, we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers for their support and custom over the years. We will miss them – some of them have become dear friends.

“We will therefore, be selling off everything within the shop, including ex-hire equipment and shop fittings.

“Please do come in and find yourself a bargain.”

The shop will close on Saturday, February, 24.