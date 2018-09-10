IN PICTURES: This year’s Yarrow and Ettrick Show

Entries were as strong as ever at Yarrow and Ettrick Pastoral Society’s 98th annual show at Carterhaugh.

That’s according to its president, Doreen Davies, who followed the lead of three generations of family before her, in taking the reins on Saturday.

Iona Lunn and Amanda Mendoza look on as young Anna Williams takes an alpaca for a walk.

Doreen, who farms at Henderland, Yarrow with husband Lee and brother Jim Mitchell, said the role was “a once in a lifetime thing”.

“I was honoured to be the first lady president,” she said. “It was started by my great,great grandfather who was joint secretary in 1906.

“It’s an annual opportunity for the people from the valleys and Selkirk to get together.

“People come from far and wide and have a real connection with the show.”

“We were lucky not to have rain and the gate was slightly up on last year. We welcomed two buses of sheep breeders from Perthshire and the north of England- who were impressed by the standard of sheep on show.

“The industrial tent was up and the number of entries and the quality was, as ever, outstanding.”

A special long service award was also presented to blacksmith Andrew Johnston, by the Royal Highland Society, to mark his 50 years of service at T&R Keddie, The Smiddy, in Selkirk.

Away from the showring, the Bierhope Alpacas, trade stands and live music from Hawick Scout and Melrose pipe bands and Riddell Fiddles kept spectators entertained.

“Hawick Scout Pipe Band played on the field and Riddell Fiddles popped up here and there before eventually becoming a fixture in the beer tent,” Doreen added. “That really added to the atmosphere.”

“We had huge support from local businesses and MKM Builder Supplies, Galashiels, our main sponsor for the first time. We really are very grateful for that support.

“The day could not go on without the huge army of volunteers that we have. It’s a big time in the valley and thanks must go too to the teams from The Buccleuch and Philiphaugh estates as well as our secretary Alison Brodie and Alec Telford who works so hard on the set up.”

Section winners were as follows: Bob Munro Memorial Trophy (overall sheep champion): S McClymont & Son, Tinnis. Reserve: W N Douglas, Whitefield.

South Country Cheviot

Tait Silver Perpetual Challenge Cup (champion): J Hume, Sundhope. John V, Lindsay Perpetual Challenge SAlver (opposite sex to champion); Napier and Ettrick Perpetual Challenge Cup (male group); John Hume Mitchell Perpetual Challenge Cup (mixed group): J F Irving, Mountbenger. Leslie Usher Perpetual Challange Cup (two ewe lambs) and Walter Douglas Perpetual Challenge Cup (female group); both won by: W N Douglas, Whitefield.

North Country Cheviot

Robert Lauder Memorial Quaich (champion): G Davies & Partners, North Synton.

Blackfaced Sheep Tinnis Perpetual Challenge Cup (Blackfaced sheep champion): S McClymont & Son, Tinnis. Craig Douglas Perpetual Challenge Cup (opposite sex to champion): R S Lambie Ashcraig. The Jim Robertson Memorial Trophy (best Sherling lamb): R S Lambie, Ashcraig. The James Mitchell Memorial Trophy (best ewe) and The Glenconner Perpetual Challange Cup (female group): S McClymont & Son, Tinnis. The Royal Bank of Scotland Perpetual Challenge Cup (best two ewe lambs) T Renwick & Sons, Blackhouse. The Donald Challenge Cup (male group): R S Lambie, Ashcraig. The Usher Perpetual Chellenge Trophy: (most points group classes): R A McClymont, Kirkstead. The A J Borthwick Perpetual Challenge Cup (most succesful exhibitor): T Renwick & Sons, Blackhouse.

North Country Hill (Open) Laidlawstiel Cup (champion): W N Douglas, Whitefield.

Park Sheep The Sundhope Cup and The Bluefaced Leicester Trophy: Philiphaugh Estate.

Prime Lambs Angus Oliver Trophy: W A Wilson, Hutlerburn.

YOUNG HANDLER

The Sunnycroft Cup: Oliver McClymont, Kirkstead.

Cattle

The Southern Reporter Perpetual Challenge Cup (best group cows and calves): Philiphaugh Estate. The Gideon Pringle Trophy (best three suckled calves): W N Douglas, Catslackburn. The Royal Bank of Scotland Perpetual Challenge Trophy (best calf): J F Irving, Mountbenger. Forster Cup (best calf born year before show): W N Douglas, Catslackburn. The Merk Sherpe & Dohme Trophy (champion calf at show): J F Irving, Mountbenger.

Field & Garden The Strang Steel Perpetual Challenge Cup (vegetables): Wat Jeffrey. The J Moody Perpetual Dahlia Trophy (best three) and The Midgehope Perpetual Challenge Cup (flowers): Patience Anderson. Gordon Arms Hotel Cup (trade stand): Abbey Bridge Stove Centre. Thomas Sherriff Trophy (vintage tractor): Ian Rout.

Walking sticks

John Fair Shield (best cleek): James Cuttle. The Bruce Glendinning Challenge Cup (best stick) and the Elliot Sheriff Trophy (best novice stick in show): Barry Frizzell. Robert Scott Memorial Trophy (reserve best stick in show): Ian Patterson.

baking & industrial Usher Bowl (overall): Sheena Galloway and Jane Terfer. The Shirra Cup (preserves): Jane Telfer. Home Baking Challenge Cup (baking): Lesley White. Peggy Moody Memorial Trophy (best exhibit baking): Lesley Fairbairn. Margaret Gray Trophy (industrial): Sandra Ballantyne. The Heatherlie Cup (best floral art): Barbara Gibbs. Broadmeadows Quaich (best juvenile): Belle Hume.

Horse sections

The Lynn Challenge cup (pony champion): Annabel Gregan. The Whithope Cup (pony 13.2 hh - 14.2hh): Sophie Smith. The Troubadour Trophy (pony 12.2hh- 13.2hh) and The Jennifer Dalgetty Challenge Cup (best girl rider in 13.2pony class): Jessica McLaren. The Solaw Dew Trophy (best 12.2under): Freya Harrison. Douglas Cup (best lead rein): Annabel Gregan. The Dryden Trophy (small hunter): Lucy Brown - Mia. The Thomson Trophy (best hunter over 15.2hh) and The McCowan Trophy (best ridden hunter): John Wilson - Silver Dream Spirit. The Wathen Trophy (in hand champion): Andrew Redpath - Elusive Imp. Bank of Scotland Working Hunter Trophy (open working hunter): Vicki Hankinson - Arthur Pendragon. The Yarrow Show Cup (champion working hunter): Lucy Brown - Mia. The Westerkirk Saddlery Trophy (in hand mountain and moorland): Erinn Reid - Trehenlli Gwenllian. The Huntfield Trophy (in hand champion mountain and moorland) and Gay Spreach Trophy (ridden champion mountain and moorland): Robyn McGee - Walstead.

Coloured Horse Trophy (best overall coloured horse): Clive Storey - Masquerade. McDonald Trophy (cob champion): Helen Hermiston - Mr Bling. The President’s Cup (overall horse champion): Lucy Brown - Mia. Silver Dollar Trophy (best jumping pony 12.2 and under): Connie Turnbull. Galaxy Perpetual Trophy (highland placed local entry): Emm Lawson. The Luckenbooth Trophy (best jumping pony 13.2 or under): Niamh Lightly. The MacGown Cup (best show jumping pony 14.2hh) and The Branston Trophy (open show jumping) Becky Forster.