Hotel muscles up its gym

Customers looking to enhance their fitness at the Macdonald Cardrona hotel have new reasons to keep their post New Year health kick going strong.

Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa in Peebles has invested in state-of-the-art leisure facilities, with features including the award-winning IC6 Myride indoor spin bikes which allow users to transport their cycle training to the Italian Alps and all in time for users to keep up their New Year health kick.

John Forrester, Leisure Manager at Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa said: “At a time of year when many of our guests and members are on a health kick following a busy festive season, the investment at Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa confirms our commitment to providing guests with the best state-of-the-art fitness and spa facilities.

“We are excited to continue to provide market leading facilities – and build on our already high standards.

The new gym technology includes SPARC Trainers for high-intensity interval training, the SE3 interactive cardio machine and PowerMill Climber.