Gym has no plan to play music

A gym on a Peebles business park has been passed fit for purpose – on condition it stays clear of playing loud music.

OmniFitness, based inside a unit at Elm Court on Cavalry Park, has operated as a gymnasium since 2013.

In January of last year the lease was taken over by Kelman Taylor.

His retrospective application for change of use for the unit has been approved by Scottish Borders Council, on condition that no amplified music is played which might cause a disturbance.

In a council report, planning officer Ranald Dods says: “The applicant has stated that there is no amplified noise within the unit and that the users utilise headphones to listen to their own music.

“Whilst I accept that is the case at present, if the business changes hands a new gym operator may have a different approach ... it is important to restrict the noise generation in order to avoid undue disturbance to neighbouring businesses.”

As a result, any new owner would have to carry out a noise assessment before making any changes.

Applicant Mr Taylor said: “Given that members may be receiving personal training as part of their visit, loud music would not aid the delivery of the said training and as such it was decided from the start not to provide amplified music.”