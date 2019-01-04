Galashiels shop to be transformed after takeaway plans approved

A former amusements arcade in Galashiels town centre looks set for a new lease of life after plans to convert it into a takeaway kebab shop were approved last week.

The old amusement centre at 26 High Street, between the Harrow Inn and Rogerson’s shoe shop, will soon be known as the Kebab Shop.

Yeter Barskamy, of Galashiels, submitted the plans to Scottish Borders Council, via Selkirk-based Stuart Davidson Architecture, last September.

They were approved by planning chiefs just before Christmas, meaning the outside will soon change to a black aluminium frontage, an extractor flue will be fitted and the new eatery will offer kebabs, wraps and pizzas to go.