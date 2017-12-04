Firm lays the foundations for specialist dental clinic

Edinburgh-based dental specialist Vermilion is expanding to the Borders in a move which will create nine new jobs.

The private dental referral firm is set to open a new clinic at Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate in Kelso next spring.

Work begins on the new Vermilion specialist dental clinic in Kelso. From left, John Cruickshanks from Cruickshank and Co, Gavin Yuill from Camerons Architects, Sarah Mathieson from Fleming Homes and David Offord from Vermillion.

The 250 square metre new-build facility, which will include three fully-equipped surgeries and a denture laboratory, was granted planning permission by Scottish Borders Council in January and work began on the site last week.

Once complete it will employ five exisitng clinicians working between both Edinburgh and Kelso, plus nine new staff including nurses, a dental hygienist, technician, administration and clerical workers.

Vermilion is collaborating with Galashiels-based architect Camerons, Berwick-based builder Cruickshanks and Co and Duns-based Fleming Homes to build the clinic which will work on a referral-only basis for complex cases.

The clinic will offer treatments including dental implants, restorative dentistry, endodontics, oral surgery, dental hygiene and anti-snoring solutions.

Dr David Offord, practice principal, oral surgeon and owner of Vermilion, said: “Over the past six years we have established an excellent reputation with Borders dentists and as a result we have noted an increasing number of patients travelling to Vermilion in Edinburgh to receive specialist dental procedures”.

“We know that dental implants can dramatically enhance our patients’ lives for the better and there is demand for this in the Borders.

“We will continue to collaborate with our Borders-based referrers and offer ongoing clinical support and educational opportunities at the new clinic to continue to enhance the quality of dentistry in the Borders.”