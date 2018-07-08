Catch up on Hawick farm progress

The progress of a family farm near Hawick trying to improve its efficiency and profitability as part of a monitor farm programme will be highlighted during an open day it is hosting next Wednesday (2pm).

Whitriggs Farm, Denholm, was announced as a monitor farm in December 2016.

Now half-way through the three-year programme, it is opening its gates to let anyone with an interest in livestock farming learn more about what has been done so far to improve the management of the business.

Lesley Mitchell, who farms in partnership with her husband Robert and son Stuart, with support from Stuart’s brother, Alistair, in busy periods, said: “The support of the management group and community group has given us the confidence to make changes to how we do things, introduce new enterprises and improve existing ones.”

At next week’s event, which is free to attend and open to all, the Mitchells will highlight the changes they have made to their business so far and their plans for the next 18 months.

Together with neighbouring Denholm Hill Farm, the Mitchell family own 442 hectares of mainly semi-permanent and permanent grassland, growing approximately 40 hectares of winter wheat and oats for feeding their stock. They have 155 suckler cows which are a combination of Beef Shorthorn cross and Aberdeen Angus cross.

To book your attendance on July 11 (and place at the barbecue), contact Stephen Young on 07502 339613 or email stephen.young@saos.coop