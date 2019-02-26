Bridge Inn is toast of the Borders as pub of the year

A Peebles pub is celebrating this week having been named the best in the Borders for the third time in four years.

The Bridge Inn, in Port Brae, has been named as the region’s pub of the year by the Campaign for Real Ale’s Edinburgh and south east Scotland branch.

The already award-winning pub, owned by Fife-based Kingdom Taverns, also won that title in 2015 and 2016 but finished runner-up in the regional rounds last year.

It also went on to be named top pub in Scotland and Northern Ireland after its 2017 regional win.

Now it is hoping to repeat that success having won the regional accolade once again last week.

Nikki Cassidy, who has worked at the bar for more than a decade, including the last seven as manager, said: “We will now go on to the next stage and if we win the Edinburgh and South East Scotland heat, the next stage would be the Scotland and Northern Ireland award again.”

Also known as Trust, and formerly as the Tweedside Inn, the Bridge Inn employs around a dozen full and part-time staff.

It offers at least four real ales, three of which are on rotation, does not allow children, and boasts a large beer garden and weekly traditional music sessions.

Nikki added: “We only serve quality ales and all of our staff are very knowledgeable about our ales.

“We always have a good atmosphere and it’s a nice environment both our staff and customers.

“Thanks to all the tough competition that keeps us on our toes.

“Thanks also our fab customers who vote for us year after year. We will continue to do our best.”

Last year’s winner of the regional title, Kelso pub Rutherfords, co-owned by Simon and Debbie Rutherford, had to settle for second place this year.

As well as being the country’s first micro-pub, Rutherfords made it into the 2018 CAMRA Good Beer Guide justo years after it opened its doors in a former knitwear shop in The Square.

The Plough Inn, Leitholm, placed third for the second year running.

The pub, opened in 2015 by David and Sarah McLean, won Edinburgh and south east Scotland’s branch of CAMRA’s award for beer quality in December after coming runner-up for that same award for two years previously.

Campaign for Real Ale is a not for profit company run by thousands of volunteers with the aim of protecting the rights of pubs and drinkers.

The finalists of the Edinburgh, Lothian and Border categories are competing to be named CAMRA Edinburgh and South East Scotland pub of the year 2019.