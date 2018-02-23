Borders businesses secure nominations in Scottish Wedding Awards 2018

More than a dozen Borders businesses have secured places at the finals of this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

The awards recognise the talent of those involved in the wedding industry, from suppliers and businesses working behind the scenes to those who help organise couples’ dream days.

Event organiser Creative Oceanic has announced that Hunter’s Bakers, Sitting Pretty Chair Covers, Lily of the Valley, Branxholm Park House and Mansfield House Hotel, all in Hawick, are among the finalists, selected from thousands of nominations by members of the public.

Joining them will be Flowers of Melrose and make-up artist Anna Millington, also of Melrose, and Selkirk’s Flower Expressions, along with Hector Innes Photography and Weddings by Noon Entertainments, both of Kelso.

Kingsknowes Hotel, Old Gala House and Edelweiss, all of Galashiels, will be in the running for accolades too.

Irfan Younis, of Creative Oceanic, said: “We are very proud to see that so many people would like to get involved in the sixth official Scottish Wedding Awards.

“Our job is to promote this great industry which continues to thrive over the years.”

The winners will be announced on Monday, February 26.