Border diet advisers are among best in country

A Peebles couple whose life-changing weight loss inspired them to help others shed the pounds have been rewarded for their work helping others to lose over 790 stone.

Lou Hannigan, 45, originally from Hawick, and her husband Mark, 44, shed 15 stone between them and were named slimming couple of the year in 2016 after signing up to the Cambridge Weight Plan a year earlier.

And last week they were named in the organisation’s top 50 consultancies in the country, for the second year running.

Former Hawick High School pupil Lou left her job as a Scottish Borders Council dinner lady to open a weight loss consultancy office at Tower Knowe in Hawick, and now leads a team of 29 consultants.

“They’ve all lost weight and changed their lives with us and now want to help other people,” she said. “It helps bring people some financial independence and possibly a new career, through that new confidence.

“We never imagined we’d completely change our careers to own a successful business.”

Former gas supervisor, Mark, added: “We couldn’t believe we were in the top 50 for two years running. Knowing that just boosts your confidence to keep doing what you’re doing.

“Helping our clients to change their lives has been the most rewarding thing about deciding to change career for both of us”