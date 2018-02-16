Application to turn sweetie shop into dog grooming business rejected

A planning bid to convert a former sweet shop into a dog grooming parlour has been rejected.

Scottish Borders Council has deemed the application for the premises at 38 Bank Street in Galashiels would not generate enough footfall into the town.

A council report states: “It is understood these premises have only very recently become vacant, having operated as a sweet shop until late 2017. The council’s retail survey, which goes back to 2006, shows these premises have not been vacant at any time of the survey. It has previously been occupied as a clothes shop, a craft shop and sweet shop. Bank Street is the most attractive and buoyant retail area of Galashiels, being opposite the well maintained and attractive garden. Vacancy rates on Bank Street have historically been low. The level of footfall contribution to the town centre will likely be less than that generated by a retail or restaurant use.”