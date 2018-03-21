Abbotsford Arms Hotel demolition is given go-ahead

A historic part of Galashiels town centre will be knocked down this spring now planners have given the go-ahead the demolition of the former Abbotsford Arms Hotel in Stirling Street.

The building, once a thriving 19th century-style coaching inn with 15 bedrooms and a 50-seat restaurant and a function room, has lain empty since it closed its doors almost three years ago.

The successful demolition bid, submitted by Galashiels-based agent Aitken Turnbull Architects, means owner Graham Frost, of Atria One, can now begin the £25,000 demolition project.