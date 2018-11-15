Burglar jailed over two Kelso break-ins

A man has been jailed for 20 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for breaking into a 95-year-old woman’s home late at night with intent to steal and another burglary.

Two months later, Roderick Kennedy broke into another property in Kelso and again left empty-handed after being disturbed.

The 36-year-old, of Roxburgh Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty to committing those two offences at houses in Bowmont Street and Croft Road on April 18 and June 13.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser described how Kennedy forced his way into the 95-year-old’s Bowmont Street home at about 11.50pm by breaking some glass panels.

She was woken up by Kennedy shining a torch in her direction and asked who was there.

Kennedy reportedly replied: “It’s black police.”

Mr Fraser said the woman was unsure of what that response meant and immediately dialled 999, prompting Kennedy to make a getaway.

Fingerprints were found on a glass table, however, enabling police to identify him as the culprit.

Kennedy also forced his way into a property in Croft Road but was spotted by someone who recognised him, so he tried to escape by jumping a fence.

A confrontation took place during which Kennedy suffered a fractured nose and a damaged eye socket.

Kennedy was apprehended by police when the fingerprint examination results came back confirming it was him, and he was interviewed about both matters.

Defence lawyer Mark Harrower blamed Kennedy’s alcohol consumption for the offences.

He said his client did not know the house he broke into was occupied by a 95-year-old woman, adding: “He was horrified when he heard that.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson said that, looking at Kennedy’s record, a prison term was inevitable, explaining: “These are serious matters.”

He imposed jail sentences of 10 months for each of the break-ins, to run consecutively.