Burglar jailed over Hawick break-in

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for 226 days at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for breaking into a Hawick house and stealing property including an Xbox games console.

Craig Robson, of Priors Court in Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to taking part in a raid on the Silverbuthall Road home on December 12.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson said neighbours heard the break-in take place and alerted the police.

Officers arrived soon afterwards to catch Robson red-handed in possession of an Xbox and computer games, the court heard.