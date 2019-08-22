Bumper entries and supporters ensure Peebles Show is a huge success

Fine weather, a good haul of entries and thousands of spectators graced this year’s Peebles Agricultural Show on Saturday.

Families flocked to the Nether Horsburgh Farm show ground near Cardrona for the annual show to enjoy main ring entertainment, competitive classes, trade tents and a fine show of industrial goods.

The event, once again organised by Peeblesshire Agricultural Society’s Annual Show, has been deemed a great success with more than 1,500 sheep entries, 100 cattle, 200 horses and a health turnout in the industrial classes.

Show president Bill Brown was delighted by both the number and quality of entries on the day.

He said: “There was a lot going on in the day and it was extremely busy.

“The highlight for me was the huge sheep entry. We have over 1,500 sheep which is fantastic.

“We had a new side saddle class this year which was fantastic, too. The youngest we had riding side saddle was nine years old, which was just lovely.

“We don’t see a lot of that nowadays so it was great to see them and it provided quite a spectacle. It’s something we’ll maybe move into the main ring in future.

“The Clydesdale classes were strong, too, and the belted Galloways were another highlight.”

Away from the livestock there was also healthy competition and plenty going on in the tents.

“The craft tent had a lot of nice stalls,” Bill added. “And the rural tent was very well supported.

“The education and food tent was brilliant. Our secretary Lesley Mason works for Royal Highland Education Trust and she made a real effort with that, so we had our food attractions split for the first time with Quality Meat Scotland kindly sponsoring us to have cooking demonstrations.

“We had a record number of shepherd sticks, too, with 110 entered. The sticks classes have become a real success over the last few years.”

As ever, the highlight of any agricultural show is the parade of livestock and the choosing of the champion of champions and reserve.

It was Stephen Turnbull’s North Country Cheviot sheep, from Jedburgh, which picked up the title of champion of champions.

The show-topping entry, has previously picked up the North Country Cheviot and interbreed champions earlier in the day before adding the Jimmy Johnston Trophy for overall show champion to its name.

For those 5,000-odd visitors through the gates, the show also boasted a variety of activities including the traditional favourites such as carriage-driving, show jumping and stock judging.

Children enjoyed the seeing the horse fancy dress contest and a side saddle riding class, while the vintage tractor display proved as popular as ever with around 40 machines on show.

Aside from the sheep, cattle, poultry and equestrian classes, there were also rabbits, the children’s pet show, and dozens of trade stands.

“I think because we had a patchy summer weather-wise, we had a last minute flurry of people wanting to come to us and that meant we had around 85 stands,” Bill added. “We’ve worked really hard over the couple years to get the show and classes sponsored by local businesses. That’s really paid off and we were really pleased.

“It couldn’t be done without all the volunteers, farmers and local people who help us.

“We were really grateful to all our returning and new sponsors.

“It was an excellent day.”

And looking ahead to next year’s event already, the show looks set to be even bigger.

Bill added: “The new set-up at Nether Horsburgh has allowed us to really develop the show. It’s bigger and flatter and easier to use.

“The show has grown so much in the last three or four years and it’s very vibrant now with lots of people helping out and coming along.”

Results:

The Royal Bank of Scotland Cup for cattle inter-breed champion went to Ian McGarva with his British blue heifer.

The Mascott Bond trophy for the best trade stand went to Two Rivers Vets, while the James B Currie Perpetual Trophy for the most points went to Scott and Gavin Brown.

The best craft stand title was awarded to Phabulous Pheasants.

The trophies were presented by the president’s wife ,Margaret Brown.

The Graham Irvine Cup for light horse champion went to Clive Storey’s Masquerade.