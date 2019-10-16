Bulldozers set to flatten Hawick flats as £11m regeneration scheme nears end

A once-blighted Hawick housing estate will finally be fully transformed after bulldozers move in to flatten the last remnants of its former self.

When it was built 50 years ago, the Stonefield Estate consisted of 25 low-rise blocks made up of mostly one-bedroom flats.

However, about a decade ago it was deemed to be in need of a major revamp.

At that time, many of the flats were unoccupied and there were frequent reports of anti-social behaviour.

That prompted Scottish Borders Housing Association, in partnership with Waverley Housing and Scottish Borders Council, to launch an £11m transformation of the estate.

That work, carried out in stages, has seen the refurbishment of dozens of flats and the construction of several new properties, with the estate now offering one, two and three-bedroom flats, plus three and four-bedroom affordable homes for rent.

The end of the project now lies in the sight after the council gave the housing association planning approval for the demolition of two former housing blocks on the estate, both dating from the 1960s.

Once they are flattened, the land will be grassed over next spring to create an attractive environment for residents.

Henry Coyle, the housing association’s director of customer services, said: “One of our key objectives is to create great places to live, and Stonefield is a great example of this, having also received recognition through design awards.

“We wish to thank the local residents who have been patient through this transformation of Stonefield, and we’re pleased to confirm the final stage has started with the contractor on site at Stonefield, demolishing the remaining two blocks, numbers 5 and 6.

“The slight delay in starting on site was due to changes to the contract to include adjacent garages.

“The area will be regraded and seeded in the spring, which will result in an attractive environment complementing this popular housing development.”

The company has pledged to keep disruption to residents to a minimum while demolition work is carried out.