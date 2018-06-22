Building left damaged by arson attack in Hawick High Stret

A building was left damaged by an arson attack at the back of Hawick High Street this morning, June 22.

The contents of two large metal wheelie bins, to the rear of the Card Factory shop, were set ablaze at around 3.25am, but firefighters extinguished the flames before they had a chance to spread.

An outer wall and a window were damaged by the fire, and one of the building’s vents was also destroyed.

No one was injured, however.

Police inquiries are ongoing to identify the culprits.

Inspector Kevin Harris, of Hawick police station, said: “Had this fire spread, a number of homes and businesses could have been affected.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious within the High Street during the early hours of Friday or who can help us trace the culprits.

“Anyone with information should contact police immediately.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 426 of June 22, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.